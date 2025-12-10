ATMAN 3.0: Pioneering the Future of HealthTech Innovation
The Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Bombay is hosting ATMAN 3.0, an eight-week accelerator for HealthTech ventures, culminating in a Demo Day on January 9, 2026. Backed by national initiatives, the program supports startups with mentorship, funding, and resources to transform early-stage projects into market-ready solutions, enhancing India's HealthTech ecosystem.
The Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Bombay is gearing up for ATMAN 3.0, an ambitious eight-week accelerator program tailored for HealthTech startups. This initiative aims to transform early-stage ventures into investment-ready businesses, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.
Set to conclude with a Demo Day at Novotel, Mumbai International Airport on January 9, 2026, ATMAN 3.0 will allow participating startups to pitch their innovations before a panel of investors and industry leaders. The current cohort, comprising 13 promising startups selected from a pool of 173, will each receive funding support exceeding INR 1 crore based on their evaluations.
This program is supported by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and the Department of Science and Technology. Through ATMAN 3.0, IIT Bombay continues to strengthen its role as a central hub for HealthTech development, bridging the gap between research and commercialization to foster technological and societal advancement.
