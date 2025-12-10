Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Elderly Couple's Heartbreaking Decision

A septuagenarian couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, distressed by the wife's prolonged illness. Found by family, they were not subjected to a post-mortem examination. The tragic event occurred in a village under Jigna, with legal formalities completed before the bodies were returned to the family.

Tragic Farewell: Elderly Couple's Heartbreaking Decision
A septuagenarian couple in a village under the Jigna area allegedly took their lives by consuming a poisonous substance, local police reported on Wednesday.

The tragic incident happened on Tuesday night. According to Station House Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, the couple—Shakoor and his wife Avida Begum—was found lifeless the following day by family members.

Authorities noted that Begum had been suffering from a chronic illness, which had caused the couple significant distress. The family opted against a post-mortem examination, and the bodies were returned to them after completing formalities.

