Resilient Economy: Mexico's Strong Financial Stability

Mexico's economy has been declared solid and resilient by central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez, according to the financial stability report released Thursday. Despite a rise in domestic financial risks, stability remains intact.

The central bank emphasized that Mexico's banking system continues to maintain liquidity and capitalization levels that exceed regulatory minimums. This underscores the robustness of the financial infrastructure.

Stress tests further validated that banks can effectively manage adverse situations, bolstering confidence in the nation's economic resilience.

