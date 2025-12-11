Left Menu

Resilient Economy: Mexico's Strong Financial Stability

In its financial stability report, Mexico's central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez declared the country's economy solid and resilient despite rising domestic financial risks. The banking system's liquidity and capitalization levels remain above regulatory minimums, supported by stress tests proving banks' capability to handle adverse conditions.

