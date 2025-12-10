Left Menu

Haryana's Support: Crop Loss Compensation for Farmers

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has released Rs 116.15 crore to compensate 53,821 farmers for crop losses due to last year's heavy rains. The funds, covering crops like millet and cotton, will be credited to farmers' accounts within a week. The government's ongoing commitment to farmers was emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, announced the distribution of Rs 116.15 crore in compensation to over 53,821 farmers affected by last year's heavy rains. The funds target losses in key crops, including millet and cotton, with payments expected within a week.

Saini detailed that his government has consistently supported farmers, ensuring timely compensation for crop loss. Under the PMFBY scheme, Rs 15,448 crore has been allocated to help farmers. In contrast, Saini criticized the previous Congress government for failing in their compensation efforts.

Highlighting the recent release of funds, Saini confirmed Rs 358.62 crore was provided to support millet farmers under the Millet Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. This effort brings the total compensation disbursed to Rs 1,285.62 crore, underscoring the government's commitment to securing fair prices for farmers' products.

