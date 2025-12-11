Left Menu

Controversy and Arrests: Tirumala Ghee Scandal Unfolds

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan critiques TN CM Stalin on Hindu minority issues amid the Tirumala laddoo-ghee scandal. Meanwhile, the SIT, under CBI's watch, makes arrests and probes officials in the adulteration case. Legal actions target unauthorized use of TTD's GI-tagged 'Tirupati Laddu' name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:19 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of political rhetoric, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for his comments regarding the much-debated Tirumala laddoo-ghee scandal. Kalyan criticized Stalin, suggesting that minority community protections should also extend to Hindus, regardless of religious affiliation.

Simultaneously, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) made headlines by detaining two Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, Sugandh and Subrahmanyam, over the ghee adulteration case. The officials are to be interrogated until December 12, following the arrest of a senior TTD engineering official in November, highlighting the scandal's breadth.

In a related development, Guntur Range I G Sarvasresti Tripathi confirmed that the arrested official was responsible for procuring ghee. The Supreme Court previously intervened, highlighting judicial oversight errors. With legal action underway, several companies now face sanctions for illicitly using the GI-tagged 'Tirupati Laddu' name, emphasizing a crackdown on unauthorized commercialization.

