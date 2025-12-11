Left Menu

Kerala's Local Elections: A Political Showdown

Kerala's second phase of local body elections saw high voter turnout, with PK Kunhalikutty of the UDF confident of a win. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted government support against opposition. The elections are being held in two phases covering nearly 1,200 local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:20 IST
Kerala's Local Elections: A Political Showdown
Voters queue up at Malappuram Municipality Ward 37 on December 11, 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, voters turned out in large numbers for the second phase of local body elections held on Thursday. Particularly noteworthy voting activity was observed in Malappuram Municipality Ward 37. PK Kunhalikutty, national General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, confidently predicted a victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF), asserting that the coalition would make significant gains.

Expressing optimism, Kunhalikutty remarked, "We have very good hope that this time there will be UDF in Kerala." He attributed the potential victory to widespread dissatisfaction with the current government, while also noting that the Sabarimala issue could sway voter sentiment. The IUML, a long-standing ally of the Congress-led UDF, once again plays a pivotal role in this election cycle.

Conversely, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote in Kannur, at Cherikkal Junior Basic School, maintaining that places traditionally backing UDF were now warming up to the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He dismissed concerns about the impact of the Sabarimala issue, claiming full governmental and public support. Vijayan further asserted that both BJP and UDF share similar stances.

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025