Kerala's Local Elections: A Political Showdown

In Kerala, voters turned out in large numbers for the second phase of local body elections held on Thursday. Particularly noteworthy voting activity was observed in Malappuram Municipality Ward 37. PK Kunhalikutty, national General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, confidently predicted a victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF), asserting that the coalition would make significant gains.

Expressing optimism, Kunhalikutty remarked, "We have very good hope that this time there will be UDF in Kerala." He attributed the potential victory to widespread dissatisfaction with the current government, while also noting that the Sabarimala issue could sway voter sentiment. The IUML, a long-standing ally of the Congress-led UDF, once again plays a pivotal role in this election cycle.

Conversely, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote in Kannur, at Cherikkal Junior Basic School, maintaining that places traditionally backing UDF were now warming up to the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He dismissed concerns about the impact of the Sabarimala issue, claiming full governmental and public support. Vijayan further asserted that both BJP and UDF share similar stances.