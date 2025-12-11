Guntur Station's Solar Revolution: A Giant Leap Towards Sustainability

The South Central Railway's Guntur division has made strides in sustainability with the commissioning of a 500 kWp on-grid solar plant at the local station, as noted on Thursday.

This rooftop solar system is projected to generate more than eight lakh units of clean energy annually, significantly reducing the station's electricity expenses, according to an official statement.

The initiative is poised to lower the station's monthly energy costs by about 45% and save around Rs 62 lakh per year. Additionally, it aims to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 4,900 tonnes, equating to the environmental impact of planting 2.1 lakh trees annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)