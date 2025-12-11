Left Menu

Guntur Station's Solar Revolution: A Giant Leap Towards Sustainability

Guntur railway station now boasts a 500 kWp on-grid solar plant, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability. Covering over 80% of the station’s power needs, it will save Rs 62 lakh annually and reduce carbon emissions, aligning with Indian Railways’ green initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:12 IST
Guntur Station's Solar Revolution: A Giant Leap Towards Sustainability
The South Central Railway's Guntur division has made strides in sustainability with the commissioning of a 500 kWp on-grid solar plant at the local station, as noted on Thursday.

This rooftop solar system is projected to generate more than eight lakh units of clean energy annually, significantly reducing the station's electricity expenses, according to an official statement.

The initiative is poised to lower the station's monthly energy costs by about 45% and save around Rs 62 lakh per year. Additionally, it aims to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 4,900 tonnes, equating to the environmental impact of planting 2.1 lakh trees annually.

