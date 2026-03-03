Sonalika Tractors: Pioneering Innovations in Precision Farming

India's leading tractor export brand, Sonalika, has achieved a new milestone by recording its highest-ever February sales of 12,890 tractors in the fiscal year 2026. This accomplishment coincides with its 30th anniversary, a testament to its ongoing commitment to agricultural mechanization.

As precision farming and advanced agri-technologies become more prevalent, Sonalika's approach of combining product innovation, deep farmer engagement, and agile market outreach has proven effective in staying ahead of the competition. The agricultural sector in India is undergoing significant changes, supported by policies, enhanced infrastructure, and better credit access to improve farm productivity.

In this transformative phase, Sonalika continues to develop cutting-edge tractors like the Sonalika Gold series, which are designed to meet the real-world needs of farmers. Joint Managing Director, Raman Mittal, emphasized the company's role in engineering robust tractors that amplify farmers' ambitions, reflecting Sonalika's core belief in harnessing innate farmer strength and contributing to India's agricultural progress.