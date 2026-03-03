Global Surge in Breast Cancer: Disparities and Challenges Revealed

A recent study revealing a grim global reality has marked breast cancer as a leading cause of death and injury among women, with some countries witnessing alarming spikes in cases and fatalities.

The Lancet Oncology's comprehensive assessment by Kayleigh Bhangdia from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation sheds light on these stark figures. India's breast cancer cases surged by 477 per cent, with deaths increasing by 352 per cent since 1990.

Globally, cases are projected to rise from 2.3 million in 2023 to 3.5 million by 2050, with a 44 per cent increase in mortality rates. The study calls for global action to address socioeconomic disparities impacting care access and emphasizes healthy lifestyle practices as preventive measures.

