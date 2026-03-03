BJP's Laxmi Verma Poised for Rajya Sabha Candidacy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh has unveiled its candidate list for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, nominating senior leader Laxmi Verma, a notable member of the State Women Commission. Verma's candidacy highlights her extensive role within the party and her influential position in the OBC community.

The elections, scheduled for March 16, aim to fill two vacancies with candidates from the BJP and the opposing Congress party. Among the five current Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the terms of two Congress members are set to end, paving the way for this electoral contest.

Verma's political journey began in the 1990s, and her strategic influence at organizational and grassroots levels is well-recognized. The BJP and Congress are primed to secure one seat each, with nominations closing on March 5 and the voting process employing traditional ballot papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)