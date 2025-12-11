Revised SA 600: Enhancing Accountability in Group Audits

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has given the nod to significant revisions in the auditing standard SA 600, a move aimed at bolstering accountability and clarity in group audits.

This decision comes amidst differing opinions with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), which has called for changes due to recent corporate fraud and audit failures.

The newly revised standard promises a clearer framework for assessing and relying on the work of component auditors, enhancing professional skepticism, and ensuring the symmetry of critical audit information.

(With inputs from agencies.)