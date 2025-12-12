Left Menu

Global Leaders Strategize on Frozen Russian Assets Amid Ukraine Peace Talks

Global leaders, including Britain's Keir Starmer, discussed efforts to mobilize frozen Russian assets in alignment with the U.S.-backed peace plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Kyiv has resisted the proposed concessions to Moscow, as European nations aim to offer security assurances to Ukraine.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:22 IST
Global leaders from the 'Coalition of the Willing', including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have focused their discussions on mobilizing frozen Russian sovereign assets, as confirmed by Starmer's office during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

This conversation occurred shortly after Britain, France, and Germany engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding America's renewed efforts to negotiate a peace agreement in Ukraine.

While Kyiv has expressed resistance to a U.S.-backed plan requiring significant concessions to Russia, European nations are actively working on providing security guarantees for Ukraine. As of Thursday, coalition leaders found the U.S.-led peace initiative to be a defining moment for Ukraine's future.

