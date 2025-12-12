Global Leaders Strategize on Frozen Russian Assets Amid Ukraine Peace Talks

Global leaders from the 'Coalition of the Willing', including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have focused their discussions on mobilizing frozen Russian sovereign assets, as confirmed by Starmer's office during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

This conversation occurred shortly after Britain, France, and Germany engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding America's renewed efforts to negotiate a peace agreement in Ukraine.

While Kyiv has expressed resistance to a U.S.-backed plan requiring significant concessions to Russia, European nations are actively working on providing security guarantees for Ukraine. As of Thursday, coalition leaders found the U.S.-led peace initiative to be a defining moment for Ukraine's future.

