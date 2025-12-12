Controversy Arises as White House Appeals Judge's Decision

The Trump administration is set to challenge a recent judicial ruling that mandates the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention, according to a statement from the White House on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary announced that the administration disagrees with what they view as judicial activism, accusing the judge of overstepping their authority.

The administration's stance reflects a broader concern about similar instances of perceived judicial activism occurring across various regions of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)