Controversy Arises as White House Appeals Judge's Decision
The Trump administration intends to appeal a judicial ruling that mandates the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention, expressing concerns over perceived judicial activism. The White House criticizes such activism, stating it has been a recurring issue nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:22 IST
The Trump administration is set to challenge a recent judicial ruling that mandates the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention, according to a statement from the White House on Thursday.
White House Press Secretary announced that the administration disagrees with what they view as judicial activism, accusing the judge of overstepping their authority.
The administration's stance reflects a broader concern about similar instances of perceived judicial activism occurring across various regions of the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
