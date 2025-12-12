Strengthening Tech-Driven Policing in Ladakh

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta stressed the importance of a technology-driven policing strategy to counter the growing threat of 'white-collar' terror modules. These networks pose a unique challenge as they often operate through sophisticated means rather than overt violence, necessitating a robust counter-strategy.

Speaking at the end of a two-day conference on policing recommendations for 2025, Gupta urged the police to enhance community engagement and adopt advanced investigative tools. He pointed out the need for increased intelligence gathering, cyber vigilance, and focused educational outreach to stem radicalization at its roots.

Gupta's proposal includes a roadmap for 'Surakshit Ladakh,' advocating for intelligence systems, AI monitoring, and strong community ties to create a future-proof security environment in the strategically vital region.

