Left Menu

Trump Urges for Deeper Rate Cuts

President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with the Federal Reserve's recent 25 basis point interest rate cut but desires further reductions. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt conveyed his sentiment that additional rate decreases would be beneficial, signaling Trump's push for more aggressive monetary easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:10 IST
Trump Urges for Deeper Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to the Federal Reserve's decision to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points this week, President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction but also called for further cuts. According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Trump believes the central bank should adopt a more aggressive stance in lowering rates.

The president's remarks follow the quarter-point reduction, which he valued yet deemed insufficient. Leavitt communicated his stance during a session with reporters on Thursday, stressing that Trump feels more action is necessary.

The request for deeper cuts highlights Trump's ongoing pressure on the Federal Reserve to stimulate economic growth through more significant monetary policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025