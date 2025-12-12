Trump Urges for Deeper Rate Cuts

In response to the Federal Reserve's decision to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points this week, President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction but also called for further cuts. According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Trump believes the central bank should adopt a more aggressive stance in lowering rates.

The president's remarks follow the quarter-point reduction, which he valued yet deemed insufficient. Leavitt communicated his stance during a session with reporters on Thursday, stressing that Trump feels more action is necessary.

The request for deeper cuts highlights Trump's ongoing pressure on the Federal Reserve to stimulate economic growth through more significant monetary policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)