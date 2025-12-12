Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Nine Lives in Alluri Sitaramaraju District

A devastating bus accident claimed the lives of nine people and injured 22 in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Friday when the bus, en route to Telangana from Chittoor, veered off the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, the accident occurred near a Durga temple around 4:30 am. The vehicle, carrying 37 passengers, turned turtle rather than plunging into the valley. Heavy fog is suspected to have obscured the driver's view, making it difficult to see the curve at the accident site.

Emergency services reported four critically injured individuals among the survivors. The passengers were traveling to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam when fate took a tragic turn. Concerns are growing over road safety measures in the region.

