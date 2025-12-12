Left Menu

Thai-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogue: Anutin Charnvirakul's Strategic Call

Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans a significant conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. This diplomatic exchange is anticipated to cover crucial topics relevant to both nations. Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed the scheduled call set for late Friday, emphasizing its importance in international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:37 IST
  • Thailand

In a move that underscores the importance of international relations, Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is slated to engage in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This strategic discussion is scheduled for late on Friday, aiming to address pressing bilateral issues.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed the upcoming dialogue, marking a pivotal moment in Thailand-U.S. diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

