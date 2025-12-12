Thai-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogue: Anutin Charnvirakul's Strategic Call
Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans a significant conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. This diplomatic exchange is anticipated to cover crucial topics relevant to both nations. Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed the scheduled call set for late Friday, emphasizing its importance in international relations.
In a move that underscores the importance of international relations, Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is slated to engage in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
This strategic discussion is scheduled for late on Friday, aiming to address pressing bilateral issues.
Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed the upcoming dialogue, marking a pivotal moment in Thailand-U.S. diplomacy.
