Thai-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogue: Anutin Charnvirakul's Strategic Call

In a move that underscores the importance of international relations, Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is slated to engage in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This strategic discussion is scheduled for late on Friday, aiming to address pressing bilateral issues.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed the upcoming dialogue, marking a pivotal moment in Thailand-U.S. diplomacy.

