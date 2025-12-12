Tragic Bus and Truck Accidents in India: Over 30 Feared Dead

At least nine lives were lost when a bus overturned on the hazardous ghat road near Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district, as confirmed by District Collector Dinesh Kumar. Several passengers sustained injuries and were swiftly moved to Bhadrachalam Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash and identify those who perished. Simultaneously, another tragic event unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where 21 people from Assam's Tinsukia district are feared dead following an accident.

According to police, a minitruck carrying 22, including the driver, plummeted into a deep gorge along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road. Mayank Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police from Tinsukia, informed ANI about the grim situation with only one survivor, while the truck's occupants were en route to Hayuliang for construction duties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured, underscoring the gravity of the tragic events as investigations continue.