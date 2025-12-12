Left Menu

Tragic Bus and Truck Accidents in India: Over 30 Feared Dead

In separate incidents, a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh and a truck crash in Arunachal Pradesh resulted in at least 30 deaths. Authorities are investigating both accidents, while Prime Minister Modi announced financial aid for victims' families. Many are hospitalized after the accidents in these remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:18 IST
Tragic Bus and Truck Accidents in India: Over 30 Feared Dead
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine lives were lost when a bus overturned on the hazardous ghat road near Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district, as confirmed by District Collector Dinesh Kumar. Several passengers sustained injuries and were swiftly moved to Bhadrachalam Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash and identify those who perished. Simultaneously, another tragic event unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where 21 people from Assam's Tinsukia district are feared dead following an accident.

According to police, a minitruck carrying 22, including the driver, plummeted into a deep gorge along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road. Mayank Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police from Tinsukia, informed ANI about the grim situation with only one survivor, while the truck's occupants were en route to Hayuliang for construction duties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured, underscoring the gravity of the tragic events as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025