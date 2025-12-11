Tragedy Strikes in Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi Announces Aid

In a devastating incident, a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district claimed the lives of 18 individuals, leaving three people missing. The tragedy unfolded as a truck carrying them plunged into a deep gorge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced financial aid to support the affected families. An ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual, while Rs 50,000 will be extended to the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office conveyed Modi's condolences and emphasized his prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic mishap. The families affected by this tragedy are in the thoughts of the nation as they cope with this unforeseen calamity.