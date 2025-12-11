Tragedy in the Hills: Deadly Truck Accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Treacherous Terrain
A tragic truck accident in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district resulted in 18 deaths from Assam's Tinsukia district, with three individuals still missing. The truck carrying laborers fell into a gorge on December 8. Rescue operations are challenged by the difficult terrain and inclement weather.
A deadly accident claimed at least 18 lives from Assam's Tinsukia district when a truck transporting them fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district. The incident occurred on December 8, leaving three people missing, according to officials on Thursday.
The truck, carrying 22 laborers, was navigating the challenging Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road when it veered into a 200-meter-deep ravine. The difficult terrain and poor weather have hampered recovery efforts, although initial search and rescue operations commenced with the arrival of an NDRF team.
The incident went unreported until a lone survivor alerted authorities on December 10. Efforts by the Indian Army, BRTF, and local police are underway to trace remaining individuals, while coordination with Assam's district officials continues to aid the situation.
