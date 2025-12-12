Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens Bonds with NDA MPs Through Dialogue and Dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for NDA MPs, emphasizing effective communication and commitment to national development. BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan highlighted Modi's dedication to understanding public issues. Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude and confidence in future electoral victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:25 IST
BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining open communication with the nation's representatives by hosting a dinner for NDA MPs at his residence. BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan underlined Modi's approach of staying informed about national issues through direct dialogue with parliamentary members.

During the dinner event, PM Modi emphasized the unity and shared goals of the NDA family, which focus on good governance and national growth. He expressed delight in bringing together the coalition members, aiming to further strengthen India's development path in future endeavors.

The sentiment of optimism was echoed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who praised Modi's inclusive gesture. Thakur voiced confidence in upcoming electoral successes, notably predicting a celebratory gathering after a prospective victory in the 2026 West Bengal elections.

