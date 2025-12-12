PM Modi Strengthens Bonds with NDA MPs Through Dialogue and Dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining open communication with the nation's representatives by hosting a dinner for NDA MPs at his residence. BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan underlined Modi's approach of staying informed about national issues through direct dialogue with parliamentary members.

During the dinner event, PM Modi emphasized the unity and shared goals of the NDA family, which focus on good governance and national growth. He expressed delight in bringing together the coalition members, aiming to further strengthen India's development path in future endeavors.

The sentiment of optimism was echoed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who praised Modi's inclusive gesture. Thakur voiced confidence in upcoming electoral successes, notably predicting a celebratory gathering after a prospective victory in the 2026 West Bengal elections.