Dairyman's Son Shot in Delhi: Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a dairyman's son was shot on Thursday night in Delhi's Shahadra. The victim, 50-year-old Yogendra Rathore of Balbir Nagar, was targeted while riding his motorcycle with a worker.

Shahdara DSP Prashant Gautam provided insights into the case. Authorities received an emergency call at 10:30 pm from a woman claiming her husband had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered Rathore with three bullet injuries.

According to the police, Rathore's condition is currently stable. An investigation has been initiated, with further details pending, as the search for the assailant continues.