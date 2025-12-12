Tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane: Investigations and Court Interventions

In the aftermath of the catastrophic fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, Arpora-Nagoa Sarpanch Roshan Redkar has been cooperating with police investigations following interim judicial relief from arrest.

The fire, which occurred on December 6, claimed 25 lives, including tourists. Ajay Gupta, a claimed silent partner, alongside five other managers and staff, have been detained. The nightclub's co-owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, were detained in Thailand.

Meanwhile, judicial motions are underway, with Redkar alongside former panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, securing interim protection. The state government has since suspended Bagkar and two other officials implicated in negligence.