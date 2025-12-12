Unraveling the Enigma: SIT Set to Charge in Zubeen Garg's Death Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police is preparing to submit a charge sheet regarding the case surrounding the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Kamrup (Metro) this Friday. SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta announced the forthcoming legal proceedings, emphasizing the complexities unearthed during the investigation.

Leading the inquiry, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, along with his team, had crucial engagements with Singaporean authorities about the case on October 21. Throughout their extensive probe, the SIT recorded testimonies from over 300 individuals and arrested seven suspects, including principal organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and several members of Garg's entourage.

In a turn of political crosshairs, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi addressed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through a formal communication, urging a meticulous investigation into the mysterious demise of Zubeen Garg. The letter highlighted concerns raised by Assam's Chief Minister, who suggested the possibility of a premeditated murder, pointing to an alarming connection with Singapore's cultural event organization teams.