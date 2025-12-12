Famine Looms in Sudan as UN Faces Funding Crisis
Severe funding shortages are forcing the UN World Food Programme to cut food rations for famine-stricken communities in Sudan. The crisis, exacerbated by ongoing conflict, has left over 650,000 people in dire conditions. Urgent funding is needed to sustain humanitarian efforts in the region.
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Friday that food rations will be reduced for famine-stricken communities in Sudan starting next month due to acute funding shortages.
A brutal conflict that erupted in 2023 between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created what the U.N. describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, impacting thousands in the Darfur region and leading to widespread famine and malnutrition.
Ross Smith, WFP's Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, expressed grave concerns about insufficient funding, predicting a funding cliff by April, and emphasized the need for $700 million to continue assistance across Sudan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
