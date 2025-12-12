Tripura's Determined Path to a Model State in Law and Order

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently held a critical review of the state's security landscape alongside top government officials.

Post-meeting, Saha addressed the media, disclosing discussions on internal security issues, threats supported by foreign aid, and NGO funding. Highlighting the alertness of security forces against attempts to destabilize the state, Saha emphasized implementing measures from last month's DGP-IGP conference in Raipur.

Saha expressed his mission to elevate Tripura's law and order standing significantly. Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar reported progress, with 70% of directives completed, focusing on boosting investigation and conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)