Controversy Surrounds Mysterious Death of Singer Zubeen Garg

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet naming four individuals in connection with the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The chargesheet, submitted on Friday, includes Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta as accused.

Garg's death occurred in Singapore during the North East India Festival, where Mahanta was the chief organiser. The singer died while swimming on September 19, raising questions about the circumstances of his death. Meanwhile, the Assam government has charged Sandipan Garg, Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer, with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled the incident as outright murder, though the Singapore Police Force's preliminary investigation suggested otherwise, stating that no foul play was indicated. Their investigation continues and may require up to three more months for conclusion.

