Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Mysterious Death of Singer Zubeen Garg

The chargesheet in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg names Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma among the accused. Mahanta organized the festival Garg attended in Singapore, where the singer died. The Assam government's SIT is investigating amid conflicting opinions about foul play in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:15 IST
Controversy Surrounds Mysterious Death of Singer Zubeen Garg
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet naming four individuals in connection with the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The chargesheet, submitted on Friday, includes Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta as accused.

Garg's death occurred in Singapore during the North East India Festival, where Mahanta was the chief organiser. The singer died while swimming on September 19, raising questions about the circumstances of his death. Meanwhile, the Assam government has charged Sandipan Garg, Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer, with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled the incident as outright murder, though the Singapore Police Force's preliminary investigation suggested otherwise, stating that no foul play was indicated. Their investigation continues and may require up to three more months for conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025