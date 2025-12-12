Left Menu

Boosting Clean Fuel Reach: Assam's Rural LPG Drive under PMUY 3.0

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) 3.0 focuses on increasing LPG penetration in rural and tribal areas of Assam, where traditional cooking methods persist. Five lakh LPG connections are allocated for the region. Awareness campaigns on health benefits of LPG versus traditional fuels will be emphasized.

Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:46 IST
The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) 3.0 is set to significantly boost LPG penetration in rural and tribal areas of Assam, as announced by a top IndianOil official this week. Despite a nationwide increase in coverage, certain regions still rely heavily on traditional fuels like firewood.

The initiative, which began in 2016, aims to provide clean cooking fuel to India's underserved households. With an additional allocation of five lakh free LPG connections dedicated to the Northeast region, the state of Assam will see substantial benefits, particularly in rural areas where awareness campaigns are crucial.

Assam officials will play a pivotal role in these efforts, spearheading special camps and publicity initiatives. Despite diverse causes for low penetration in districts like Sivasagar, increased education on LPG's advantages over traditional methods remains a primary goal.

