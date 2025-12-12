Pakistan Paves the Way for Crypto Revolution with Binance and HTX

Pakistan has given the green light to Binance and HTX, signaling a pivotal step towards a regulated digital finance landscape. The initial clearances permit these major platforms to register with local regulators, paving the way for complete exchange license applications in the near future.

This move comes as countries like the United Arab Emirates and Japan strengthen their licensing frameworks for crypto exchanges amid global regulatory tightening. The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) after a thorough review of the companies' governance and compliance measures.

Despite the NOCs not constituting full operational licenses, they enable Binance and HTX to engage with local anti-money-laundering systems. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb hailed the step as a testament to Pakistan's responsible innovation and financial discipline. The nation ranks as the third-largest crypto market globally by retail activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)