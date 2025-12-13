Sharp Decline in Stocks as Tech Shares Tumble Amid AI Concerns

Major stock indexes took a sharp hit on Friday as technology-related shares fell dramatically. Oracle's warnings on spending and weak forecasts added to growing market concerns, while Broadcom's caution on margins compounded the sector's decline, driving tech shares down by 2.6%.

Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut, Federal policymakers have indicated a pause on further reductions, expressing concerns over high inflation and a cooling labor market. Additionally, global central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, are influencing market trends with potential rate shifts in 2026.

The U.S. dollar showed slight strength against major currencies, though it is on track for a third consecutive weekly decline. In commodities, copper experienced a notable drop from record highs, reflecting renewed fears linked to the AI sector's potential bubble burst.

(With inputs from agencies.)