Agnelli Family Stands Firm Against Juventus Sale to Tether

The Agnelli family, through its holding company Exor, has made it clear that they are not planning to sell Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer club, to crypto group Tether or any other party, reliable sources confirmed.

Tether recently submitted an all-cash offer to purchase Exor's entire 65.4% stake in Juventus. This makes Tether, which already holds over 10% of the club, the second-largest shareholder. Should the acquisition proceed, Tether promises a billion-euro investment into the club.

While Juventus has not commented on Tether's intentions, and Exor was unavailable for immediate response, the Agnelli family's commitment to retaining their shares, as stated by Exor CEO John Elkann, remains firm since their involvement with the club began in 1923.