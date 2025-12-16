Vijay Diwas: Celebrating Victory and Valor in Ladakh's Leh

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps commemorated Vijay Diwas in a ceremony full of reverence and patriotic fervor in Ladakh's Leh on Tuesday, celebrating India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. An official statement highlighted the homage paid to soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the conflict.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, laid a wreath at the Hall of Fame War Memorial, representing all ranks of the formation. The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, numerous troops from Leh Garrison, and veterans of the 1971 war, who were honored during the event.

Lieutenant General Bhalla addressed all ranks of the Fire and Fury Corps, urging them to remain dedicated to the nation's service, upholding the 'Nation First' ethos. Vijay Diwas, observed annually on December 16, marks India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, leading to Bangladesh's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)