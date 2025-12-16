Left Menu

Sebi Intensifies Action Against Unregistered Advisors

Sebi is taking strong measures to recover Rs 18.14 crore from Mohd Nasiruddin Ansari, Rahul Rao Padamati, and Golden Syndicate Ventures for unregistered investment advisory activities. Despite previous orders, the dues remain unpaid, prompting Sebi to freeze assets and impose additional restrictions on defaulters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:36 IST
Sebi Intensifies Action Against Unregistered Advisors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched stringent action to reclaim Rs 18.14 crore from Mohd Nasiruddin Ansari, known as the 'Baap of Chart', Rahul Rao Padamati, and Golden Syndicate Ventures. This move follows the individuals' involvement in unregistered investment advisory activities.

The regulator had previously issued notices demanding the settlement of dues, but the parties failed to comply. In response, Sebi has frozen the defaulters' bank accounts, demat accounts, and mutual fund investments. Additionally, access to safety deposit lockers has been restricted to prevent the concealment of assets.

Moreover, the Securities Appellate Tribunal instructed Padamati to return Rs 1.2 crore, which he did not fulfill. Consequently, Sebi has now prohibited any transfer or sale of the defaulters' properties to secure outstanding dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025