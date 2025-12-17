Trump's Blockade Brings U.S.-Venezuela Tensions to Boiling Point

President Donald Trump has intensified his campaign against Venezuela by ordering a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country. This escalation is aimed at crippling the main revenue source of Nicolas Maduro's government, while unleashing uncertainty over enforcement measures and possible military interventions.

The announcement has jolted global oil markets, pushing prices upwards on concerns over reduced supply from Venezuela. Trump's actions serve as the latest attempt to dislodge Maduro, whom the administration accuses of fostering terrorism and drug smuggling.

This move, already criticized by lawmakers, effectively constitutes an embargo. It follows heightened military presence and operations in the region, which has Maduro warning against perceived imperialistic motives. As tensions build, repercussions for both economies and geopolitics loom large.