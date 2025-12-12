Left Menu

U.S. Military Leader's Sudden Exit Amid Venezuela Tensions

Admiral Alvin Holsey, overseeing U.S. forces in Latin America, is retiring two years early amid rising tensions with Venezuela. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly pushed for his exit. Holsey denies his retirement is linked to recent U.S. military actions against suspected drug vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:39 IST
U.S. Military Leader's Sudden Exit Amid Venezuela Tensions

Admiral Alvin Holsey, in charge of the U.S. Southern Command, is set to retire two years ahead of schedule as tensions with Venezuela escalate. The move follows the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker and deadly military strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly pushed for Holsey's retirement, expressing frustration with the military's operations in the region. Holsey has denied any links between his decision and the recent military actions, despite speculation to the contrary.

The early retirement announcement comes as the U.S. reasserts the Monroe Doctrine, aiming to expand influence in the Western Hemisphere, and intensifies its military presence in the Caribbean to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025