U.S. Military Leader's Sudden Exit Amid Venezuela Tensions

Admiral Alvin Holsey, in charge of the U.S. Southern Command, is set to retire two years ahead of schedule as tensions with Venezuela escalate. The move follows the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker and deadly military strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly pushed for Holsey's retirement, expressing frustration with the military's operations in the region. Holsey has denied any links between his decision and the recent military actions, despite speculation to the contrary.

The early retirement announcement comes as the U.S. reasserts the Monroe Doctrine, aiming to expand influence in the Western Hemisphere, and intensifies its military presence in the Caribbean to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)