Supreme Court Critiques Air Pollution Efforts in Delhi-NCR, Emphasizes Long-term Solutions

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval of current government efforts to combat air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), calling them a 'total failure.' On Wednesday, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the necessity of extensive, long-term strategies rather than relying on temporary measures.

Addressing various petitions, the Court acknowledged the limitations of recent directives, such as the Delhi government's order to close schools or transition to a hybrid model. These were deemed short-term and insufficient. However, the bench declined to challenge the government's decisions regarding school operations, noting the intent to protect children's health amidst heightened pollution levels.

With vehicular emissions identified as a significant contributor, the Court has urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to contemplate closing certain toll plazas during peak pollution months. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) might assist in toll collection from alternate locations to compensate for potential revenue losses. Additionally, the Court has sanctioned the Delhi government to act against vehicles not meeting the BS IV standards, amending its prior stipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)