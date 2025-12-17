Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Smog Fight: A Double-Edged Sword?

Delhi's government plans to trial 'smog-eating' surfaces to tackle pollution. However, experts warn against relying solely on this technology, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of emission-reducing laws. Though lab tests show promise, real-world results reveal limited effectiveness in reducing nitrogen dioxide levels and economic inefficiency.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi pushes forward with plans to implement 'smog-eating' surfaces, environmental experts caution that technological fixes should not eclipse efforts to tackle pollution at its roots.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed a partnership with IIT Madras to test photocatalytic surfaces in strategic city locations. Still, experts, including environmental activist Bhavreen and author Jyoti Pande Lavakare, argue that pollution control demands stronger laws and enforcement.

A recent study observed that while promising in labs, these coatings reduced real-world nitrogen dioxide by only three percent, proving economically inefficient. Experts insist on targeting emission sources, citing Delhi's consistently critical air quality levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

