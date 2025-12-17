Delhi's Bold Smog Fight: A Double-Edged Sword?

As Delhi pushes forward with plans to implement 'smog-eating' surfaces, environmental experts caution that technological fixes should not eclipse efforts to tackle pollution at its roots.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed a partnership with IIT Madras to test photocatalytic surfaces in strategic city locations. Still, experts, including environmental activist Bhavreen and author Jyoti Pande Lavakare, argue that pollution control demands stronger laws and enforcement.

A recent study observed that while promising in labs, these coatings reduced real-world nitrogen dioxide by only three percent, proving economically inefficient. Experts insist on targeting emission sources, citing Delhi's consistently critical air quality levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)