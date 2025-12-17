Left Menu

Putin's Ultimatum: Russian Ambitions in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's intentions to acquire more Ukrainian territory unless Kyiv and European leaders engage in peace talks over U.S.-brokered proposals. Despite ongoing negotiations, no agreement has been reached, with Ukraine resisting demands for concessions and seeking stronger security assurances.

President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to annex more Ukrainian territories if Kyiv and European leaders fail to participate in discussions involving U.S. peace proposals. Labeling European politicians derogatorily, Putin insisted that Russia would achieve its objectives through diplomatic or military means.

The United States is actively negotiating with Russia, Ukraine, and European nations to end the conflict in Ukraine. Although a resolution remains elusive, Ukraine and its allies are wary of proposals that could require territorial concessions, seeking instead stronger security assurances.

Putin condemned European leaders for allegedly fostering hysteria about an imagined Russian threat. He criticized the former U.S. administration and European politicians for endeavoring to dismantle Russia, an accusation European officials deny. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov warned that European policies could prolong military operations into 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

