Rural Repercussions: Panchayat Sangh Calls for Pollution Emergency Holiday

The Delhi Panchayat Sangh has urged the Environment Minister to declare a 'Pollution Emergency Holiday', criticizing the current vehicle bans for disproportionately affecting rural residents. They propose alternative solutions, including enhanced pedestrian pathways, adjusted school breaks, and incentives for electric vehicle adoption to improve Delhi's air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating air quality concerns, the Delhi Panchayat Sangh has appealed to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa to enforce a 'Pollution Emergency Holiday'. The organization, led by president Than Singh Yadav, criticized current vehicle bans as being detrimental to rural communities.

Yadav condemned the restrictions on petrol and diesel vehicles, particularly those affecting BS-II, BS-III, and BS-IV category vehicles, labeling them 'completely unjustified'. The Panchayat has proposed a five-point strategy to address these concerns, including removing illegal encroachments and adjusting school vacations to align with pollution peaks.

Additionally, the Sangh advocates for a 40 percent subsidy on electric vehicles and encourages government officials to use bicycles to promote sustainable transportation. The organization insists that effective solutions, rather than symbolic bans, are essential to curb the city's pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

