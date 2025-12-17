Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Security Forces Tighten Grip on Tibetan Festival

The annual Ganden Ngamchoe festival in Lhasa saw heightened security this year, with increased police and paramilitary presence. This religious event, honouring Je Tsongkhapa, was marked by tension as Chinese authorities imposed strict measures, limiting large gatherings and closely monitoring religious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures marked the annual Ganden Ngamchoe festival in Lhasa, as Chinese officials dispatched substantial police and paramilitary forces. Observers noted an atmosphere of tension during the event, which honors Je Tsongkhapa, founder of Tibetan Buddhism's Gelug tradition. Reports indicate a significant military presence around Jokhang Temple, traditionally a key location for the observance.

Social media images and videos depicted a tightly controlled environment, with the Jokhang Temple encircled by three tiers of security forces. According to accounts, authorities appear increasingly reliant on coercive tactics to suppress religious expression, ostensibly under the guise of maintaining stability. Access to religious sites was heavily monitored, with multiple checkpoints scrutinizing identification and limiting entry once crowds reached predetermined sizes.

Analysts and human rights observers suggest the security crackdown aims to prevent large religious gatherings, part of a broader strategy to control Tibet's cultural identity. Chinese authorities reportedly view Tibetan festivals as potential flashpoints for cultural and religious expression, prompting strict intervention. These measures are not isolated but align with previous actions restricting religious activities across Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

