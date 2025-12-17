Left Menu

Poland Revives Anti-Personnel Mine Production in Strategic Defense Move

Poland is resuming the production of anti-personnel mines, aiming to deploy them along its eastern borders with Belarus and Russia and potentially export them to Ukraine. This decision follows a regional shift as countries like Lithuania and Finland gear up for production amid growing security concerns post Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:31 IST
Poland Revives Anti-Personnel Mine Production in Strategic Defense Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland has announced its decision to start the production of anti-personnel mines for the first time since the Cold War, planning to deploy them along its eastern border and potentially export them to Ukraine. Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski expressed the nation's urgent demand for these defensive munitions as it joins a broader regional shift to abandon the global treaty banning such weapons.

Dubbed the 'East Shield,' Poland's strategic defensive programme aims at fortifying its borders with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The country is currently in the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, with production possibly beginning as early as next year. State-owned Belma is set to increase its production capacity to meet anticipated demands, potentially supplying millions of mines for Poland's security needs.

While Poland prioritizes its own security, Deputy Minister Zalewski highlighted Ukraine as a top priority in its regional defense strategy. Other NATO countries neighboring Russia, including the Baltic states, have shown interest in these munitions. Poland's move coincides with similar actions by Lithuania and Finland, who are also ramping up production plans in response to the ever-present threat posed by Russia's aggressive tactics in the region.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025