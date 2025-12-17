Poland Revives Anti-Personnel Mine Production in Strategic Defense Move

Poland has announced its decision to start the production of anti-personnel mines for the first time since the Cold War, planning to deploy them along its eastern border and potentially export them to Ukraine. Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski expressed the nation's urgent demand for these defensive munitions as it joins a broader regional shift to abandon the global treaty banning such weapons.

Dubbed the 'East Shield,' Poland's strategic defensive programme aims at fortifying its borders with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The country is currently in the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, with production possibly beginning as early as next year. State-owned Belma is set to increase its production capacity to meet anticipated demands, potentially supplying millions of mines for Poland's security needs.

While Poland prioritizes its own security, Deputy Minister Zalewski highlighted Ukraine as a top priority in its regional defense strategy. Other NATO countries neighboring Russia, including the Baltic states, have shown interest in these munitions. Poland's move coincides with similar actions by Lithuania and Finland, who are also ramping up production plans in response to the ever-present threat posed by Russia's aggressive tactics in the region.