India's SHANTI Bill: A New Era for Nuclear Energy

The Indian government introduces the SHANTI Bill to address industry's concerns over nuclear liability laws, aiming to boost private participation in the atomic energy sector. This legislation modernizes the nuclear framework, balancing global standards with domestic safety, amid opposition's concerns on supplier liabilities.

Updated: 17-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:39 IST
  • India

The Indian government is aiming to revitalize its nuclear energy sector through the newly introduced SHANTI Bill. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the intention behind the bill to address the industry's 'silent phobia' about existing nuclear liability laws by allowing private sector participation.

Despite facing opposition, including a walkout during the Lok Sabha discussion, the bill was passed by voice vote. The opposition, led by the Congress party, voiced grave reservations, warning that the move could allow nuclear equipment suppliers to sidestep liabilities in case of accidents.

Minister Singh assured that the bill would not only modernize the legal framework but also ensure full compensation through a multi-layered system. By including international compensation mechanisms, the regulation promises to meet India's growing energy demands and position the country as a key player in clean energy production by 2047.

