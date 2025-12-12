AI can transform healthcare if human-centric, says Jitendra Singh at CII summit

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, while stressing the importance of its responsible, human-centric application. He also underlined the government’s strong and expanding collaboration with the private sector in cutting-edge areas such as biotechnology and gene therapy.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Pharma & Life Sciences Summit 2025, Dr. Jitendra Singh said one of the most significant changes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been the shift in government–industry engagement. He noted that the government now proactively reaches out to industry with equal enthusiasm, reflecting a true whole-of-government and whole-of-industry approach to innovation and growth.

The Minister emphasised that AI is no longer optional but has become an essential tool in diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical research, and healthcare delivery. However, he cautioned that technology must not override human values. “The real challenge lies in integrating AI through a hybrid model that balances advanced technology with human empathy and ethical responsibility,” he said.

Highlighting real-world applications, Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that AI-based diagnostic models are dramatically reducing the time required for culture testing—from several days to just minutes—thereby accelerating clinical decision-making. He also cited AI-driven telemedicine initiatives that are delivering healthcare services to remote villages in local dialects, improving patient trust, access, and health outcomes.

Speaking on India’s growing scientific and industrial strength, the Minister said the government is actively partnering with private players in frontier domains such as gene therapy, biotechnology, vaccine development, and bio-manufacturing. Several initiatives under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), he noted, are being implemented in collaboration with leading private firms to develop indigenous solutions, including synthetic antibiotics, DNA-based and HPV vaccines, and advanced bio-manufacturing platforms.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also invited industry leaders to take advantage of the recently announced ₹1 lakh crore Research and Development (R&D) Fund, which supports deep-tech innovation across healthcare, agriculture, and other strategic sectors. “For the first time, the government is directly financing private companies for innovation. This marks a paradigm shift in India’s R&D ecosystem,” he said, adding that the fund is designed to de-risk innovation and accelerate translation of research into market-ready products.

The Minister further highlighted India’s evolution from being largely an importer of curative healthcare solutions to becoming a global exporter of preventive healthcare. He cited India’s expanding global footprint in vaccines, biosimilars, affordable diagnostics, and medical devices. “India is now producing high-quality, cost-effective health technologies that are reaching markets across the world,” he said.

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh urged industry stakeholders to see themselves as partners in national development. He encouraged them not only to lead innovation within their own sectors but also to proactively suggest new areas of collaboration with government and academia. “Science, medicine, and technology today operate as one integrated ecosystem. Together, we must prepare for a larger and more responsible role in shaping the future of global healthcare,” he said.