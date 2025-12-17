Supreme Court Modifies Vehicle Ban Order Amid Delhi's Pollution Crisis

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court modified its earlier ruling, permitting action against diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen years, provided they fall below BS-IV emission standards. This move comes as part of an effort to tackle the escalating pollution crisis in the capital.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, made the decision following the Delhi government's request, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. Bhati emphasized that older vehicles substantially contribute to pollution, advocating for a revision of the court's August 2025 order to include action on BS-III standard vehicles.

The court also addressed the issue of traffic jams at Delhi's borders due to toll collection, which exacerbates pollution. It urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to consider suspending toll collection temporarily and directed the National Highways Authority of India to explore alternative locations for toll booths. The court stressed the need for a comprehensive, phased plan to combat air pollution, involving urban mobility improvements and alternative employment for workers affected by construction restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)