Left Menu

U.S. Senate Clears $1 Trillion Defense Bill with Global Security Highlights

The U.S. Senate approved a nearly $1 trillion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2026, which encompasses defense policies including troop pay raises, Europe's security, China competition, Taiwan support, and Middle East assistance. It also addresses internal U.S. military policies amid ongoing global and cultural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 01:00 IST
U.S. Senate Clears $1 Trillion Defense Bill with Global Security Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, totaling nearly $1 trillion. This significant legislation, which has been consistently passed by Congress for 65 years, is now awaiting approval from President Donald Trump, who has indicated his readiness to sign it into law.

Key elements of the NDAA include increased security funding for Europe, particularly Ukraine and the Baltic states, amid recent U.S. diplomatic reassessments. Additionally, the bill strengthens measures against China's technological advancements and reinforces support for Taiwan and the Philippines in response to regional tensions.

Domestically, the NDAA includes a 4% pay raise for U.S. troops and addresses various cultural issues, though it stops short of enforcing certain controversial policies. It repeals outdated military force authorizations and reflects ongoing debates about the extent of presidential authority in military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025