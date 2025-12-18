U.S. Senate Clears $1 Trillion Defense Bill with Global Security Highlights

The U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, totaling nearly $1 trillion. This significant legislation, which has been consistently passed by Congress for 65 years, is now awaiting approval from President Donald Trump, who has indicated his readiness to sign it into law.

Key elements of the NDAA include increased security funding for Europe, particularly Ukraine and the Baltic states, amid recent U.S. diplomatic reassessments. Additionally, the bill strengthens measures against China's technological advancements and reinforces support for Taiwan and the Philippines in response to regional tensions.

Domestically, the NDAA includes a 4% pay raise for U.S. troops and addresses various cultural issues, though it stops short of enforcing certain controversial policies. It repeals outdated military force authorizations and reflects ongoing debates about the extent of presidential authority in military engagements.

