FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Announces Resignation

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign from his position in January. Bongino expressed gratitude to President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 03:50 IST
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced on Wednesday his intention to resign from the agency in January of the coming year.

Expressing gratitude, Bongino thanked President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for providing him the opportunity to serve with purpose during his tenure at the FBI.

The announcement highlights changes within the agency's leadership as Bongino prepares for his departure.

