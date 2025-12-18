FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Announces Resignation
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign from his position in January. Bongino expressed gratitude to President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose during his tenure.
The announcement highlights changes within the agency's leadership as Bongino prepares for his departure.