Waaree Energies Secures Major Solar Module Order from Sembcorp Green Infra

Waaree Energies has received an order from Sembcorp Green Infra to supply 300 megawatt solar modules for solar projects in Rajasthan. The company will provide its G12 R TOPCon bifacial modules, known for high energy yield and durability, enhancing renewable energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies has announced securing a significant order from Sembcorp Green Infra for the supply of 300 megawatt solar modules.

The modules are set to be implemented at solar power sites in Rajasthan, as stated by Waaree Energies in a recent exchange filing. Sunil Rathi, the Executive Director, highlighted that the G12 R TOPCon bifacial modules would boost energy output and longevity of the projects.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities globally, with a solar module capacity of 22.3 GW and a solar cell capacity reaching 5.4 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

