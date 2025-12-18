Left Menu

Indian Railways Takes Passengers on a Culinary Journey with Regional Cuisines

Indian Railways introduces regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains, enhancing passenger experience with authentic local flavors. From Maharashtra's Kanda Poha to Kerala's traditional spread, this initiative celebrates India's culinary diversity, offering passengers the comfort of enjoying these delicacies during their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:53 IST
Indian Railways Takes Passengers on a Culinary Journey with Regional Cuisines
Vande Bharat train (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has launched a cultural initiative aimed at enriching passenger experiences by offering regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains. This latest endeavor, outlined in a statement from the Ministry of Railways, allows travelers to relish India's diverse culinary heritage while journeying across the nation.

Passengers on the Nagpur-Secunderabad route can now enjoy Maharashtra's Kanda Poha, complemented by South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh's Andhra Kodi Kura. In Gujarat, commuters aboard the MMCT-GNC Vande Bharat Express are treated to Methi Thepla, and those on the SBIB-VRL line can savor Masala Lauki.

The initiative extends to include Odia Aloo Phulkopi on trains to Puri, and Kerala's traditional dishes on the Kasargod-Trivandrum route. Meanwhile, Bengali specialties like Kosha Paneer delight travelers on the ROU-HWH line, and Bihari Champaran Paneer enhances the PNBE-RNC service. This celebration of regional flavors signifies Indian Railways' commitment to making rail travel a memorable and culturally immersive experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025