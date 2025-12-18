Indian Railways Takes Passengers on a Culinary Journey with Regional Cuisines
Indian Railways introduces regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains, enhancing passenger experience with authentic local flavors. From Maharashtra's Kanda Poha to Kerala's traditional spread, this initiative celebrates India's culinary diversity, offering passengers the comfort of enjoying these delicacies during their journey.
- Country:
- India
Indian Railways has launched a cultural initiative aimed at enriching passenger experiences by offering regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains. This latest endeavor, outlined in a statement from the Ministry of Railways, allows travelers to relish India's diverse culinary heritage while journeying across the nation.
Passengers on the Nagpur-Secunderabad route can now enjoy Maharashtra's Kanda Poha, complemented by South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh's Andhra Kodi Kura. In Gujarat, commuters aboard the MMCT-GNC Vande Bharat Express are treated to Methi Thepla, and those on the SBIB-VRL line can savor Masala Lauki.
The initiative extends to include Odia Aloo Phulkopi on trains to Puri, and Kerala's traditional dishes on the Kasargod-Trivandrum route. Meanwhile, Bengali specialties like Kosha Paneer delight travelers on the ROU-HWH line, and Bihari Champaran Paneer enhances the PNBE-RNC service. This celebration of regional flavors signifies Indian Railways' commitment to making rail travel a memorable and culturally immersive experience.
