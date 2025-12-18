Indian Railways Takes Passengers on a Culinary Journey with Regional Cuisines

Indian Railways has launched a cultural initiative aimed at enriching passenger experiences by offering regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains. This latest endeavor, outlined in a statement from the Ministry of Railways, allows travelers to relish India's diverse culinary heritage while journeying across the nation.

Passengers on the Nagpur-Secunderabad route can now enjoy Maharashtra's Kanda Poha, complemented by South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh's Andhra Kodi Kura. In Gujarat, commuters aboard the MMCT-GNC Vande Bharat Express are treated to Methi Thepla, and those on the SBIB-VRL line can savor Masala Lauki.

The initiative extends to include Odia Aloo Phulkopi on trains to Puri, and Kerala's traditional dishes on the Kasargod-Trivandrum route. Meanwhile, Bengali specialties like Kosha Paneer delight travelers on the ROU-HWH line, and Bihari Champaran Paneer enhances the PNBE-RNC service. This celebration of regional flavors signifies Indian Railways' commitment to making rail travel a memorable and culturally immersive experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)