Shriram Finance Eyes Stake Sale

Shriram Finance is poised to make a strategic financial decision this Friday, as its board is set to deliberate on capital raising through a possible stake sale.

The company, currently on a growth trajectory, routinely seeks opportunities to augment shareholder value. As confirmed, the board meeting on December 19 will focus on fund-raising initiatives involving various financial strategies.

Market insiders speculate a 20% stake might be sold to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. With a preemptive move, Shriram Finance has shut its trading window from December 17 for all designated persons. This development follows a trend of increased foreign stake acquisitions in Indian finance, as seen with past deals like Sumitomo Mitsui's stake in Yes Bank and Mizuho Securities eyeing Avendus Capital.

