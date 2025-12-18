Left Menu

Shriram Finance Eyes Stake Sale

Shriram Finance announced its upcoming board meeting to discuss capital raising through a stake sale, scheduled for December 19, 2025. Speculations suggest a potential 20% stake sale to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The trading window for securities has been closed for designated persons from December 17.

Updated: 18-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:14 IST
Shriram Finance is poised to make a strategic financial decision this Friday, as its board is set to deliberate on capital raising through a possible stake sale.

The company, currently on a growth trajectory, routinely seeks opportunities to augment shareholder value. As confirmed, the board meeting on December 19 will focus on fund-raising initiatives involving various financial strategies.

Market insiders speculate a 20% stake might be sold to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. With a preemptive move, Shriram Finance has shut its trading window from December 17 for all designated persons. This development follows a trend of increased foreign stake acquisitions in Indian finance, as seen with past deals like Sumitomo Mitsui's stake in Yes Bank and Mizuho Securities eyeing Avendus Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

