Opening the Nuclear Gates: Private Players Enter India's Energy Sector

India's Parliament has sanctioned a landmark bill that opens the nation's civil nuclear sector to private enterprises, a first in the tightly-controlled industry. The legislation, known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, seeks to foster energy self-reliance.

Following its voice vote passage in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted India's current nuclear capacity of 8.9 GW. He projected a fivefold increase to 100 GW by 2047, emphasizing nuclear energy's potential as a stable, around-the-clock power source.

Amid concerns from opposition parties regarding safety and fast-tracking legislation, supporters noted past successful privatization in sectors like space. They assured that nuclear safety standards remain stringent, as delineated by the Atomic Energy Act of 1962.

