Opening the Nuclear Gates: Private Players Enter India's Energy Sector

Parliament approved a bill to open India's civil nuclear sector to private participation, aiming to achieve energy independence. Despite opposition concerns, the bill's backers cite successful private sector involvement in other areas. This legislation aims to increase India's nuclear energy capacity significantly by 2047 while maintaining safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India's Parliament has sanctioned a landmark bill that opens the nation's civil nuclear sector to private enterprises, a first in the tightly-controlled industry. The legislation, known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, seeks to foster energy self-reliance.

Following its voice vote passage in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted India's current nuclear capacity of 8.9 GW. He projected a fivefold increase to 100 GW by 2047, emphasizing nuclear energy's potential as a stable, around-the-clock power source.

Amid concerns from opposition parties regarding safety and fast-tracking legislation, supporters noted past successful privatization in sectors like space. They assured that nuclear safety standards remain stringent, as delineated by the Atomic Energy Act of 1962.

(With inputs from agencies.)

